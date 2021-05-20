VITEEE 2021 Registration Last Date Today, See How To Apply Here

The Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT is all set to conduct its VITEEE 2021 exam this month. The application window for the same was started last year in November 2020. The interested and eligible candidates should take note that today is the VITEEE 2021 registration last date. The candidates can now go to the official website of the examination and do the VITEEE 2021 registration as soon as possible.

VITEEE 2021 registration last date today

The VITEEE 2021 is conducted for admissions in BTech courses of VIT. This year the exam will be conducted in online mode on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021. The candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the VITEEE 2021 registration now to avoid any last-minute problems. The online exam will be remotely proctored. The examination will be having 80 questions in five sections. 25 questions each will be asked on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology. 3 questions will be on Aptitude and 2 will be on English. There will not be any negative marking for the wrong answers and one mark will be given to every correct option. The official website had announced May 20 as the VITEEE 2021 registration last date for the candidates. Here is a look at how to do the VITEEE 2021 registration.

How to do the VITEEE 2021 registration?

Go to the official website of the exam at viteee.vit.ac.in.

For the new users, registration is required and for the already registered users, sign in directly.

Fill the online application form with all the required details. Cross-check once and click on submit.

Do the online payment on the website.

Upload your photos and signature.

Download the duly filled application form.

Upload all the documents.

VITEEE eligibility status

Those candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 1999 are eligible to apply in the VITEEE 2021 for UG Engineering admission (UGEA). The candidate should have cleared their final examination of the 10+2 system of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the State Board; Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE, New Delhi), The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE), New Delhi. For all the required eligibility status, details about the examination and VITEEE news, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam at viteee.vit.ac.in.

