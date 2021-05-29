VITEEE 2021 Slot 2B Exam Rescheduled Due To Technical Issues, Check Details Here

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has rescheduled the 2B slot for VITEEE 2021. The rescheduling of the test has been done due to some technical reasons. Read on to know more details about the exam.

The VITEEE 2021 was held in an online mode. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 28, 29, 30, and 31. The candidates who appeared in the 2nd slot (2B) faced errors and technical issues. The second slot was scheduled to begin at 11 am. The exam will be held tomorrow, May 30 at 11 am.

"29th May 2021, 11am session is re-scheduled to 11am tomorrow (30th May 2021)," the official statement on the website reads.

VITEEE 2021 Exam pattern

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will be procured remotely. The decision to conduct the exams online was taken because of the pandemic situation in India. There will be multiple-choice questions in the above sections. The question paper will be consisting of 80 questions in five sections. 25 questions each will be asked on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology. 3 questions will be on Aptitude and 2 will be on English. There is no negative marking and one mark will be awarded for one correct response.