VITEEE 2021: Slot Booking For Mock Exams And Entrance Exam Opened On VIT Website

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is going to hold the entrance exam for admission into their engineering courses at the VIT campus. In order to qualify for the VIT, the interested candidates will have to go through the Vellore Insititute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE). The students will have to attend 3 exams - two mock exams and the actual exam. VIT has also started the slot booking for these exams online. Read on to know the VITEEE 2021 slot booking process and VITEEE 2021 exam date.

VITEEE 2021 Slot Booking Started

The candidates appearing for the exams will have to book their time slot for giving the mock exams and online exams. Slot booking is compulsory for all candidates, as the exams will be conducted online. The option to book slots for the exams will be available on the VITEEE website from today, i.e. May 17. Candidates appearing for the exam can book their slots on the official website here - https://viteee.vit.ac.in/. Slot booking is available till May 21, so candidates must make sure they book their slots by the given date, as slot booking is mandatory. The two mock tests are mandatory for taking the real VITEEE test. Candidates should make sure they have a stable internet connection and computer/laptop with a webcam for giving the exam.

VITEEE Exam Date

As per the VIT website, the VIT institute has decided to conduct the exams online, given the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country. The exams are set to be held from May 28 to May 31, 2021. Applications for the following exams are still open. Interested candidates are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible and start preparing for the exams. The Mock Tests will begin on May 20.

VITEEE Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will be procured remotely. The decision to conduct the exams online was taken because of the pandemic situation in India. There will be multiple-choice questions in the above sections. The question paper will be consisting of 80 questions in five sections. 25 questions each will be asked on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology. 3 questions will be on Aptitude and 2 will be on English. There is no negative marking and one mark will be awarded for one correct response. Students can apply for the exam till May 20, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and VITEEE news.

