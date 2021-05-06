VITEEE Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern And Details About The Syllabus

The Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT is all set to conduct its VITEEE this month. The exam will be conducted online. The Institute recently released the new and revised exam dates for conducting the examination. It will now be held on May 28, 29 and 31, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website and apply for the VITEEE exam. As the exam is being conducted, a lot of students have been curious to know about the VITEEE eligibility criteria, VITEEE syllabus and VITEEE exam pattern. Here is a look at the details about the upcoming VITEEE 2021 exam.

VITEEE Eligibility criteria

Nationality

The VITEEE exam is conducted for admissions in BTech courses of VIT. To apply for the exam, the candidate should be a Resident / Non Resident citizen of India. Foreign Candidates studied/studying abroad can also apply directly through the foreign category only at https://admissions.vit.ac.in/irapplicationug/.

Age limit

Those candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 1999 are eligible to apply in the VITEEE 2021 for UG Engineering admission (UGEA). The date of birth recorded in the High School / SSC / X Certificate will be considered authentic. The candidates are required to produce this certificate in original as proof of their age at the time of counselling/admission. If a candidate fails to do so, they will be disqualified.

See the official website and details about the VITEEE eligibility criteria HERE

Educational qualification

Candidates should have cleared their 10=2 examination from CBSE, ICSE or any state board. Or the candidate should have passed the Intermediate or Two-year Pre-University Examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University. Candidates with Mathematics/Physics/Chemistry in +2 / Higher Secondary Board exam are eligible for all the B.Tech. Programmes. Candidates with Biology/Physics/Chemistry subjects in their +2/Higher Secondary Board are eligible for applying in Bio stream programmes only.

Or the candidate should have a High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva. For Indian nationals/ NRI/ PIO cardholder, appearing in VITEEE-21 is mandatory to become eligible for B. Tech. admission under regular mode. If the VITEEE gets cancelled due to natural calamities, qualifying criteria may be substituted with higher secondary marks or JEE-21 or a valid SAT.

Applicants will be informed about the details in this case. Candidates applying for VITEEE 2021 for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2021 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate). For detailed information about the examination, candidates are advised to check the official website for the exam at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE syllabus

VITEEE Syllabus will consist of 5 sections. The sections are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, English-Aptitude. Here is a look at the detailed syllabus for VITEEE 2021.

VITEEE Exam pattern

The examination will be conducted in online mode and will be procured remotely. The decision to conduct the exams online was taken because of the pandemic situation in India. There will be multiple-choice questions in the above sections. The question paper will be consisting of 80 questions in five sections. 25 questions each will be asked on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology. 3 questions will be on Aptitude and 2 will be on English. There is no negative marking and one mark will be awarded for one correct response. Students can apply for the exam till May 20, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to know about all the latest updates and news related to the VITEEE exam.

Image: Shutterstock