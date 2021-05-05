VITEEE Exam Date Announced: Exams To Be Conducted Online From May 28 To May 31

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced that the VIT entrance exam - VITEEE 2021 will be conducted online and will be procured remotely. The VIT website has given new dates for the exam on May 28, 29, and 31. Candidates can apply for the VITEE exam on the official VIT website. Read on to more details on the VITEEE exam date and how to apply for the same.

VITEEE Exam Date

As per the VIT website, the VIT institute has decided to conduct the exams online, given the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 across the country. The exams are set to be held from May 28 to May 31, 2021. Applications for the following exams are still open. Interested candidates are advised to fill the application form as soon as possible and start preparing for the exams. Read on to know more about how to apply for the VITEEE exam. You can take a look at the official VIT website for more details.

How to Apply for VITEEE 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://viteee.vit.ac.in/.

Step 2: Register a new account under your name and email id. Make sure to note down your username and password.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with relevant details and correct documents. Double-check before moving forward.

Step 4: Upload your recent photograph and digital signature. Double-check everything before submitting your final signature.

Step 5: Download the filled application form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for VITEEE Exam

Before applying for the VITEEE exam, candidates should make sure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the VITEEE exam. Candidates appearing for their Class 12 exams or those who have cleared 10 + 2 level of education or equivalent can apply for the VITEEE exam. Students should also note only candidates below the age of 21 or below can apply. Interested candidates are advised to keep their documents and information ready before applying. Additionally, interested candidates should regularly visit the VITEEE website to check for any updates. Stay tuned for more VITEEE latest news and other entrance exam updates.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH