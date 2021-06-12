VITEEE Result 2021 Declared At Vit.ac.in, Here's How To Register For Online Counselling

The Vellore Institute of Technology on Saturday announced the VITEEE result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination can check their results online by visiting the official website- vit.ac.in. The VITEEE 2021 was held in online remote-proctored mode on May 28, 29, and 31. Read on to know how to check VITEEE Result 2021 online.

VIT had conducted a re-exam on June 10 for the candidates who could not appear in the examination due to technical issues. Candidates who have passed the VITEEE 2021 for B.Tech admissions will have to register for VITEEE counselling. Check your VITEEE 2021 B.tech results by following these steps:

How to check VITEEE Result 2021

Candidates must visit the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology- vit.ac.in. On the homepage, click on VITEEE 2021 tab. A new page will open. Click on the VITEE B.tech admissions 2021 option. You will be redirected to another page. A link to check VITEEE 2021 Result will be flashing on the top of the page. Click on the VITEEE result link. Key in your application number and password to log in. Your VITEEE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

VITEEE 2021 Counselling

Candidates who have passed the VITEEE 2021 will now proceed with online counselling to secure a seat in the college. Use the updated browser of Google Chrome [Latest Version] / Mozilla firefox[Latest Version] / Internet Explorer above 9.0 on your computer. VIT conducts common counselling for admission to B.Tech. programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT. Eligible Candidates should select a specific campus and programme during the Counselling based on their ranking.

How to register for VITEEE 2021 Counselling

After you have checked your VITEEE 2021 results and you are qualified, proceed for counselling. Read all instructions for counselling carefully. Choose your preferred campus, programme, category, specialisation/minor (if any).

The choices should be filled in the order of preference. You can edit or re-order tour choices before the deadline. View your registered choices of Campus/ Programme / Category / Specialisation/Minor (if any). Your seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice. Candidates are advised to provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment.