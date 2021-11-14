VP lauds Panjab University for bagging trophy for best performance in sports for 3 years in row

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu lauded the Panjab University on Sunday for lifting the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad trophy for best performance in sports for the third time in a row.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, extends his felicitations to Vice Chancellor and all stakeholders of @OfficialPU for lifting the coveted Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy 2020-21 for 3rd time in a row," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a tweet.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave the trophy to the Panjab University in Chandigarh for best all-round performance in sports in 2020-21. PTI SKC RC

