VTU Exams To Continue As Scheduled, Even Semesters Begin From April 19

India is currently one of the worst affected countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive cases have been rising rapidly with each passing day. To curb the spread of the deadly virus, various states have imposed restrictions on travel. Several board and entrance examinations have also been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The central government recently announced its decision to cancel the CBSE class 10 exams and postpone the class 12 board exams. Similarly entrance exams like NEET PG, JEE Main April session were also deferred. However, the VTU exams for engineering students will be taking place as scheduled. Recently, Registrar Prof A S Deshpande also notified that the even semesters of engineering courses will be starting from April 19, 2021.

Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU) had earlier released a short notification to clarify the confusion about VTU exams postponed news. Talking about the engineering exams, the university said, “First Year BE/BTech/B.Arch exams scheduled from 19th April 2021 will be conducted as per notified time table. Students and other stakeholders are advised to take note.” Karnataka is also seeing a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Because of this, students and parents had been demanding the postponement of the engineering exams in the state. The hashtag #postponevtuexams is also trending for the past few days demanding the exams to be postponed. As the students were hoping to get their VTU exams postponed, the university has denied their requests and opted to move forward with the previously selected dates for the exams.

The revised academic calendar was released on the official website of the Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU). In this revised schedule, it is notified that the even semesters, i.e. fourth, sixth and eighth semester for engineering courses like B.E./B.Tech/B.Plan/B.Arch programmes will be starting from April 19, 2021. In the official notification, it is revealed that the classroom sessions for even the semester should commence from the dates mentioned.

The notification also shared, “The institute needs to function for six days a week with additional hours (Saturday is a full working day). #if required the college can plan to have extra classes even on Sundays also. The faculty/staff shall be available to undertake any work assigned by the university.” This recent notification comes after various universities have cancelled their examinations. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU) at vtu.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the exam.

