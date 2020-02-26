VTU Results 2020 For B.E/ B.Tech Sem 7th And 8th: How To Check CBCS And Non-CBCS Results

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the results for the 7th and 8th semester of the B.E/ B.Tech streams. VTU is a public state university which is located in the state of Karnataka. The University was formed in the year 1998 by the Karnataka Government according to the act of VTU 1994 in order to improve the technical education quality of Karnataka. VTU results are anticipated by the students of this institute around this time of the year.

There are about 200 colleges that are affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University VTU. These colleges provide the under graduation and the post-graduation courses such as B. Tech, BE, MBA and MCA and many other courses. The VTU has released the results for CBCS and Non-CBCS for all the regions. VTU results can be seen on its official website on February 25.

The students can download their B.E/B.Tech Result from the official website of VTU. All the candidates can check their VTU results Name wise or Roll number wise on the VTU results website.

Steps on how to check the VTU Result for 2020

Step 1 The students will have to visit the official website to check the result https://results.vtu.ac.in/_CBCS/index.php

Step 2 The students need to click on the Result option which is given below the examination menu

Step 3 The student will be redirected to the result portal

Step 4 Here the student will have to select CBCS or Non- CBCS option

Step 5 The student will have to click on the relevant link of the results

Step 6 The student needs to enter USN details and the Captcha Code

Step 7 After entering the details, the student has to click on the Submit option which will be given below

Step 8 The result will load and the student will be able to check their results

Step 9 The student can either take a screenshot of their result of even a print out which will be helpful

