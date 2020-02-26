VTU Results 2020 For B.E/ B.Tech Sem 7th And 8th: How To Check CBCS And Non-CBCS Results

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared the results for the 7th and 8th semester of the B.E/ B.Tech streams. VTU is a public state university which is located in the state of Karnataka. The University was formed in the year 1998 by the Karnataka Government according to the act of VTU 1994 in order to improve the technical education quality of Karnataka. VTU results are anticipated by the students of this institute around this time of the year.
There are about 200 colleges that are affiliated to the Visvesvaraya Technological University VTU. These colleges provide the under graduation and the post-graduation courses such as B. Tech, BE, MBA and MCA and many other courses. The VTU has released the results for CBCS and Non-CBCS for all the regions. VTU results can be seen on its official website on February 25.
Also Read: What Is Composite Score, Scaled Score And Percentile Below In MAT 2020
Also Read: KPSC 2020 Recruitment: Shortlisted Candidates For The Post Of Women Civil Excise Officer
Also Read: IIT Delhi Admission 2020 And Everything That You Should Know About It
Also Read: BSF SI recruitment 2020 And Vacancy: 317 Vacant Positions Listed On BSF Official Website