WB Forest Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For WB Forest Sahayak/Bana Sahayak Posts

West Bengal Forest Department released advertisement for Bana Sahayaks recruitment 2020. These posts are also known as Forest Sahayak posts. The last date to apply for the same is in 7 working days. By August 6th, the application letters in a given format should reach to the WB forest department venue.

2,000 vacancies are now available under “Bana Sahayaks” category under West Bengal forest department. The posts are on a contract basis. The posts would come under Administrative Divisions including Presidency Division, Medinipur Division, Burdwan Division, Malda Division and Jalpaiguri Division. Read on for further details.

How to apply for WB Forest Sahayak recruitment?

Education - Minimum standard 8th class

Job location - Malda, Burdwan, Asansol, Kolkata, North Twenty Four Parganas, South Twenty Four Parganas, Nadia, Haora/Howrah, Jalpaiguri, Bankura, Uttar Dinajpur, Puruliya, Koch Bihar, Dakshin Dinajpur, Purba Medinipur, Jhargram.

Vacancy - 2000 posts

The last date for application submission is 06-08-2020.

This is the official website for West Bengal forest department - http://www.westbengalforest.gov.in/

One can find the first advertisement under the Whats' New section to be about the est Bengal Forest Sahayak recruitment.

Eligibility criteria for WB forest Sahayak recruitment

Applications would be initially screened to check for the applicant's residence then the candidates would be selected on the basis of their marks scored in a written plus viva test.

Candidates applying for the posts should be a resident of West Bengal. Candidates should only apply for the engagement boards in the district of their residence.

Candidates with physical disabilities would be assessed by their specific engagement board to check their suitability for the job, as the job would entail minimum physical work.

Selection Process for WB Forest Bana Sahayak

Written test and viva test would be conducted for recruitment into the WB Forest Bana Sahayak post.

Ability to read Bengali would be tested for 30 Marks

Ability to write Bengali to be evaluated for 30 Marks

Ability to read English or Hindi to be evaluated for 10 Marks

General Knowledge Oral Test would be tested for 20 Marks

Personality fitness for forestry works would be evaluated for 10 Marks

Candidates would normally be posted in their district of residence. Here is how the districts are organised under different administrative divisions of the WB forest department.

