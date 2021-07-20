Last Updated:

WB Madhyamik Result 2021 Today: When, Where And How To Download West Bengal 10th Results

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal board will declare the West Bengal class 10th results 2021 today at 10 am. See how to check West Bengal Madhyamik Results.

Written By
Nandini Verma
WB Madhyamik Result 2021

IMAGE: PTI


West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will on Tuesday declare the West Bengal class 10th results 2021. Candidates who are enrolled in the West Bengal class 10th will get their results today. WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021 will be available on the official website- www.wbresults.nic.in. 

WBBSE Class 10th Result Date and Time 

The West Bengal class 10th results for both regular and external students will be announced at 9 am on July 20. However, the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021 link will be activated at 10 am on the official website of WBBSE. The West Bengal board will conduct a press conference to announce the WB Madhyamik Results. The press conference will be held at the Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector-II, Kolkata-700091.

How to check WBBSE 10th Result 2021

  • Visit the official website www.wbresults.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab 
  • Click on the WBBSE 10th Result 2021 link
  • Key in the required login credentials and submit 
  • Your WBBSE 10th results will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and save it for future references.

In the year 2021, approximately 12 lakh candidates were registered for the West Bengal class 10th exam. The exam was, however, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam could not be held but the students are evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. While announcing the cancellation of exams, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the expert committee constituted earlier to recommend the issue of cancellation or postponing of the exams will decide on the alternative evaluation method in the best possible way with the interest of students in mind.

READ | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Date and Time: WBBSE 10th result to be declared tomorrow
READ | WBBSE Madhyamik Result: Madhyamik marksheet 2020 distribution to be on July 22 & July 24
READ | Only guardians allowed to apply for scrutiny of Madhyamik answer sheets
READ | West Bengal Board Exams: CM Mamata Banerjee announces Madhyamik, HS exam dates; Check here
First Published:
COMMENT