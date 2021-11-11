WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021: WB Police Prelims Admit Card for Wireless Operator has been released on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the position of Wireless Operator. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. Registered candidates must know that the Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The exam will be MCQ-based and candidates will be asked questions from GK, Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, and others. The important dates and steps to download scorecards have been mentioned here.

WB Police Prelims 2021: Important Dates

WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021 was released on November 10, 2021

WB Police Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted on November 21, 2021

How to download WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021?

WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021 released can be downloaded from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab and then click on the notification that reads, "Recruitment to the post of Wireless Operator in West Bengal Police Telecommunications, 2020."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on the related link to download the e-admit card.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their credentials such as Application Number and Date of Birth.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the Admit Card for future reference.

It should be noted that hall tickets are the most important document that candidates will have to carry to the examination hall. The exam would be conducted between 12 pm and 1:30 pm. Candidates will also have to carry a valid identity proof to the examination hall. Further, candidates should note that items such as Mobile Phones, Calculators, Bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.