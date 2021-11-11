WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
WB Police Prelims Admit Card 2021: WB Police Prelims Admit Card for Wireless Operator has been released on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the position of Wireless Operator. For more details, candidates are free to visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in. Registered candidates must know that the Prelims Exam 2021 will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The exam will be MCQ-based and candidates will be asked questions from GK, Current Affairs, Logical Reasoning, and others. The important dates and steps to download scorecards have been mentioned here.
It should be noted that hall tickets are the most important document that candidates will have to carry to the examination hall. The exam would be conducted between 12 pm and 1:30 pm. Candidates will also have to carry a valid identity proof to the examination hall. Further, candidates should note that items such as Mobile Phones, Calculators, Bluetooth devices are not allowed inside the examination hall.