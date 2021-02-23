WB Police Recruitment 2021 For 938 Agragami Posts Begins On Wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agragami for West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF), Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD) under the Civil Defence Organisation. The organisation works under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence, for the Govt. of West Bengal. Interested candidates must note that the official WB Police recruitment notification uploaded on the website reveals that the recruitment is being done for 938 vacancies for the post of Agragami. Here’s more about this vacancy.

WB Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Out of the 938 vacant posts for Agragami, the notification mentions that 169 are for the post of Agragami with West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF). Another 117 vacant posts are with the Water Wing Civil Defence Department (WWCD). The remaining 652 posts are for West Bengal National Volunteer Force (WBNVF).

Agragami [West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF)] - 169 Posts

Agragami [Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD)] - 117 Posts

WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation - 652 Posts

How to submit the application?

Eligible candidates must note that a complete application form must be submitted online by using the official website, www.wbpolice.gov.in. After filling in the necessary credentials, a candidate needs to upload recent scanned photographs and also a scanned signature. However going forward with the application process, candidates must check the age limit, qualification and experience requirements and other selection criteria mentioned in the notification.

Important dates

Commencement of online application form submission: 22 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 22 March 2021

WB Police Agragami Recruitment 2021 basic qualification

The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

Age limit

18 to 40 years but there will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms for this WB police vacancy.

WBPRB Wireless Operator Recruitment 2021

In addition to the WB Police Recruitment 2021 for the Agragami post, the WBPRB has also invited online applications for the recruitment for 1251 vacancies for the post of Wireless Operator. Out of the 1251 vacancies, 1126 are for males, and 125 are for female candidates. The online application process for the same had started on February 22 and the last date to apply is March 22. Interested and eligible candidates can head to wbpolice.gov.in for applying.

