WB TET Answer Key 2021 Released For January 2021 Exams; Check How To Raise Objections

WB TET Answer Key 2021: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education, also known as WBBPE, has released the West Bengal TET answer key. The answer key has been released on August 25, 2021. Registered candidates who took the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of WBBPE on wbbpe.org. The examination was conducted on January 31, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now raise objections against the answer key within seven days from the date of the uploading of the answer key. The steps to raise objections have been mentioned below in this article.

The official notice reads, “The Question Booklet of Code-CXN (All other Booklet Codes contain same questions in different Serial Numbers) of TET-2017 examination, held on 31,01.2021, is hearby uploaded in the following website with the corresponding answer key, inviting comments, if any, from the candidates who have appeared at the said examination, within seven days from the days of such uploading."

WB TET Answer Key 2017: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of WBBPE on wbbpe.org for checking West Bengal TET answer key;

On the homepage, candidates should click on 'WB TET Answer Key 2017';

Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to pdf file;

Candidates are advised to check the page and download the same;

Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future need;

Here is the direct link to download the answer key.