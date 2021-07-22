WBCHSE 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today; Check Time And Website Details Here

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the results of West Bengal HS Today at 4 pm. The result can be checked online at official websites- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in or via SMS and ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app. More than 10 lakh students have registered for the exams.

West Bengal government had cancelled class 10 and 12 results as per the demands of parents and students amid risks related to COVID-19 pandemic. Later, an expert panel was formed to decide the assessment pattern for the exams.

When and where to check the results?

WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 will be declared on Today between 3 pm to 4 pm. To access the results online, students are recommended to keep their registration numbers or roll numbers ready with them.

Visit the official portals www.wbresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the HS result 2021 link.

Key in the required login credentials and submit.

Your class 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references.

Students can view results on ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app.

Download ‘WBCHSE Results 2021’ app from Google Playstore.

Enter your registration number or roll number.

View and download result.

The results can also be accessed via SMS.

SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.

Results will be sent to your registered number.

New evaluation pattern

Considering the second wave of COVID-19, a new method of evaluation was adopted by the state board. Students are evaluated on the basis of the 40:60 ratio. The top 4 highest scoring subjects in class 10 examinations will be given importance along with class 11 annual exams. A 40 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks and the remaining 60 percent will be dependent on class 11 finals and class 12 practicals, projects, and theory scores.

Scope for Re-examinations

West Bengal Board had provided an option to appear for re-exams if not satisfied with the declared results. Upon finalization of the date and time, interested candidates can apply for re-exams. This decision is applicable to both Class 10th and 12th students.

(Image credit: PTI)