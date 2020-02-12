The Debate
WBCS 2020 Exam Cut-off Has Been Declared | Read On To Know More

Education

WBCS 2020 cut off for mains and final will be declared category-wise and post-wise after completion of the recruitment exam. Continue reading to know more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
wbcs 2020

Leading coaching institute has released WBCS expected 2020 cut off in online mode. The cut off of WBCS 2020 is released separately for different categories mentioned below. Public Service Commission, West Bengal, will release official WBCS Cut off 2020 for preliminary in May along with the result announcement. The WBCS 2020 cut off will be released for prelims, mains, and final selection. WBCS prelims exam is concluded successfully on February 9 in offline mode. WBCS Cut off for final allotment is the marks secured by first and last recommended candidates for selection. This article has explained in detail WBCS Cut off of different stages and has also provided the previous years’ cut off.

WBCS 2020 expected Cut off for Preliminary

  • Category       Expected Cut off
  • General         105-110
  • OBC A           100-105
  • OBC B           102-107
  • SC                 95-100
  • ST                 70-75

WBCS Cut off 2020 | Dates

  • Events                                                          Dates
  • WBCS Prelims exam                                     February 9, 2020                   
  • WBCS Cut off of prelims                               June 2020 (Tentative)
  • Mains exam                                                  July 2020 (Tentative)
  • Personality Test                                             December 2020 (Tentative)
  • WBCS Cut off for mains & final selection       March 2021 (Tentative)

The examination authority will calculate the Cutoff of WBCS after considering the following factors.

  • Number of test-takers
  • Exam difficulty
  • Total number of vacancies

WBCS result 2020

The exam conducting authorities will release WBCS 2020 result in three stages- prelims, mains, and final selection. The result of WBCS 2020 will be released in the form of a PDF file. To qualify the recruitment stages, the applicants need to secure WBCS cut off marks. Candidates who qualify the prelims exam their roll number will be mentioned in WBCS prelims result and similarly for mains and final selection.

WBCS is conducted for recruitment to West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and other services and posts. The selection process consists of a written exam and a personality test. The written exam is held in two stages – Preliminary and Mains exam.

Published:
