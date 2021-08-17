WBCS Mains Admit Card 2020 Released For August End Exams, Check Steps To Download It

West Bengal Public Service Commission also known as WBPCS has recently released the WBCS main exam admit card. The admit card has been released on Monday, August 16, and has been uploaded on the website. Candidates who are appearing for the West Bengal civil services exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBCS Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 27 and August 31, 2021. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across Kolkata by WBCS. Candidates are hereby informed that the hall tickets have been released for those who have qualified the WBCS Preliminary Exam 2020. Here are the steps candidates need to follow to check and download their hall tickets.

It is hereby notified that the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) etc. (Main)Examination, 2020 is scheduled to be held at Kolkata on 27th, 28th, 29th & 31st August, 2021. Qualified candidates may download their Admit Cards along with Enclosure to the Admit Card for the W.B.C.S. (Exe.) Etc. (Main) Examination, 2020 from the Commission's website at: https://wbpsc.gov.in from 16th August, 2021 .

West Bengal CSE Admit Card 2021: How to Download

The candidates will have to go to the official website that is wbpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, the candidate should look for the 'Candidate's Corner'

In that corner, the candidate should click on the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card for Civil Service (Executive) Main Examination 2020'

OR here is the direct link to download West Bengal CSE hall tickets 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the enrollment number and date of birth

The WBCS Mains 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of admit card to carry it on exam day

Details like exam date, timing and centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates should make sure that they carry the printed admit card to the exam hall. Since exam is being conducted in offline mode, admit card will also have information about the exam day instructions on it. Candidates are hereby informed that the above-mentioned dates are revised as exam was postponed due to second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.