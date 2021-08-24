WBCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: WBPSC Releases Prelims Answer Key, Raise Objections By Aug30

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the WBCS prelims 2021 answer key. The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) preliminary exam was conducted on August 22. Candidates who have appeared for the WBCS prelims exam can check the answer key from the official website of WBPSC.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the WBCS prelims answer key 2021 can raise objections against any key. The WBPSC prelims answer key objection window will be open till August 30. "All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 30.08.2021. The Commission will however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date," the official notice reads.

The WBCS prelims exam was conducted by WBPSC at different venues across Kolkata in single shift, from 12 noon to 2:30pm. Candidates can even check the official notice on WBCS Prelims 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the direct link given here. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the answer key.

WBCS Prelims 2021 Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website – wbpsc.gov.in.

Click on the 'What's New' section given on the Homepage.

Then click on the link that reads 'Answer Key of West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc Examination (Preli.) 2021.'

A new page would open that would have a PDF file by WBPSC.

