WBCS Prelims Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objection Ends Today, Check Steps Here

WBCS Prelims Answer Key: Today is the last day to raise objections. Candidates who took the exam should follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key

WBCS Prelims Answer Key

WBCS Prelims Answer Key: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) released the Answer Key for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) preliminary exam 2021. The answer key which has been uploaded can be checked on the official website. Candidates were given a time of five days to raise objections. As per the schedule, the last day to raise objections is August 30, 2021. Registered candidates who appeared in the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Prelims Examination that was conducted on August 22 can check their WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021. Candidates can also raise objections if they want to on pscwbapplication.in. Here are the steps registered candidates will have to follow to download the answer key.

Official notice reads. "Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following Table, are hereby published for information and guidance of all concerned. All candidates are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the Commission by accessing the link at https://wbpsc.gov.in within 5 (five) days from 23.08.2021. The Commission will, however, not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date."

WBPSC Prelims: Important Dates

  • The exam was conducted on August 22, 2021
  • The answer key was released on August 23, 2021
  • The last date to raise objection is August 30, 2021

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

  • Registered candidates who took the Civil Service (Executive) Exam should visit the official website of WBPSC i.e. pscwbapplication.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the what's new section.
  • In that particular section, click on the link which reads “ ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICE (EXECUTIVE) ETC. EXAMINATION (PRELI.), 2021 [ADVERTISEMENT NO. 18 /2020].
  • A pdf file will be opened on the screen which will have WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021.
  • Candidates are advised to take a printout of the WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021 for future reference.

Here is the direct link to WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021

