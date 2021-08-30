WBCSC SET 2021: Last Date To Apply Is Sept 15 - Check Exam Date, Admit Card & More

If you are looking for a job, there is news for you. The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) has invited candidates for the 23rd State Eligibility Test (SET) for the post of Assistant Professor. Only those candidates who belong to West Bengal can apply for the post. Notably, the WBCSC SET will be held on January 9, 2021. The test will determine the ability of a candidate for the post of Assistant Professor. The eligibility tests will be conducted in 33 subjects at selected test centers across different districts of the state.

WBCSC SET 2021: Important details on WBCSC

Only those candidates who have secured a minimum of 55% marks in their Master's Degree or equivalent examination from a recognized university will be eligible for the test. Those candidates who are pursuing a Master's degree or are in their final year are also eligible to take the WBCSC Test. The application for the WBCSC started on August 16, 2021, and the last date for submitting the application form is September 15, 2021. The examination fees for the general category is Rs 1200, Rs 600 for the OBC/EWS category, and Rs 300 for the SC/ST category.

WBCSC SET 2021: Exam pattern | WBCSC SET 2021 date | Admit Card

The WBCSC Test will consist of 2 main papers with objective-type questions. The examination will be conducted on January 9, 2022, in two separate sessions. The first paper will be of 100 marks, carrying 50 questions. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour. The examination will start from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. The second paper will be of 200 marks, carrying 100 questions. The exam will start from 11 am to 1 pm. The entrance card for the WBCSC SET will be available on the official website in the 3rd week of December 2021.

WBCSC SET 2021 date | Here's how to apply