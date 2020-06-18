WBHRB Recruitment 2020: Apply For 2545 Medical Officer Vacancies In West Bengal

Quick links:
WBHRB recruitment 2020 is out now. Candidates are invited to apply for the 2545 vacancies under the WBHRB website. The vacancies are for 2545 posts in West Bengal. The registration date starts tomorrow on June 19 while the last date is slated to be on June 29 before 8 pm IST. Check out the details on how to apply for the medical posts from the official website.
Image courtesy: WBHRB website
Detailed Eligibility for General Duty Medical Officers (G.D.M.O.s) - Medical qualifications included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ). Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council is provided on the grounds that the candidates, if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service, according to the WBHRB website.
Detailed Eligibility for Medical Officer (Specialist) - MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective specialty. Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, OR any state Medical Council is provided on the grounds that the candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service. (According to WBHRB website)
Promo Image courtesy: Christin Hume on Unsplash