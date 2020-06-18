WBHRB Recruitment 2020: Apply For 2545 Medical Officer Vacancies In West Bengal

WBHRB recruitment 2020 is out now. Candidates are invited to apply for the 2545 vacancies under the WBHRB website. The vacancies are for 2545 posts in West Bengal. The registration date starts tomorrow on June 19 while the last date is slated to be on June 29 before 8 pm IST. Check out the details on how to apply for the medical posts from the official website.

WBHRB recruitment 2020

General Duty Medical Officer post aka G.D.M.O. - Last date to apply for the 1174 vacancies is on/before 29-06-2020. The job location is in Kolkata. The eligibility for these posts is a minimum of an MBBS degree.

Medical Officer vacancy in WBHRB Recruitment 2020 - Last date to apply for the 1371 vacancies is on/before 29-06-2020. The job location is in Kolkata. The eligibility for these posts is a minimum MBBS or an MS/MD degree.

Image courtesy: WBHRB website

See direct link for West Bengal Medical Officer application

One can directly click here or copy-paste this URL on their browser while applying for Medical officer posts- https://www.wbhrb.in/

Check out Instructions for Medical officer post via these PDF links.

General Duty Medical Officers (G.D.M.O.s) - https://www.wbhrb.in/documents/Advertisement-of-GDMO-june-2020.pdf

- https://www.wbhrb.in/documents/Advertisement-of-GDMO-june-2020.pdf Medical Officer (Specialist) - https://www.wbhrb.in/documents/Advt-of-Medical-Officer-Specialist--june-2020.pdf

Detailed Eligibility for WBHRB Medical Officers posts

Detailed Eligibility for General Duty Medical Officers (G.D.M.O.s) - Medical qualifications included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ). Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council is provided on the grounds that the candidates, if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service, according to the WBHRB website.

Detailed Eligibility for Medical Officer (Specialist) - MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective specialty. Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, OR any state Medical Council is provided on the grounds that the candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service. (According to WBHRB website)

Instructions for candidates

Candidates are suggested to apply for the medical officer vacancy as soon as possible even when the date of filling starts tomorrow and ends on 29th June. This is to ensure that the candidates don't get congestion on the WBHRB website.

Candidates need to be mindful of the fact that they have to log in to the WBHRB website by using the login ID and password. These credentials would be provided to them after registration. Candidates need to fill the page 2 of the application form to complete their registration and application for the Medical officer posts under West Bengal Health recruitment board.

Promo Image courtesy: Christin Hume on Unsplash