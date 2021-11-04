WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For Various Posts; Check Direct Link, Details

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has announced a new recruitment drive. A notification has been released for staff nurses, medical technologies and various other posts. All the interested candidates should make sure to check their eligibility and apply by November 18, 2021. For more information about the recent recruitment drive, candidates can visit the official website that is wbhrb.in.

The online registration window has been opened on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The deadline to register for the same is November 18, 2021. The details like eligibility and important dates have been attached below. Candidates will have to pass the preliminary examination in order to be selected for the above-mentioned posts.

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The registration process was started on November 3, 2021

The deadline to apply for the same is November 18, 2021, till 1 pm

The date of examination has not been announced yet

Vacancy details

Medical Technologies Grade 3 posts Staff Nurse Garde 2 posts Scientific Officer posts Medical Officer posts

Candidates must know that they will be charged a fee of Rs. 210 while applying. However, candidates from the reserved categories will be allowed to avail of concessions as per government norms. Over 5000 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must take particular note that entries in their application submitted to the board must be made correct against all the items. No alteration, addition or deletion would be entertained in this regard.

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The minimum required age to apply is 20 years

The upper age limit to apply is 39 years

Candidates must have a relevant graduation degree from a recognised university

Image: Shutterstock