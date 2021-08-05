WBJEE 2021 Answer Key: Board Releases Answer Key; Check Steps To Download

The final answer key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. The answer key was released today, on August 5. The candidates who appeared for the WBJEE 2021 exam can check and download the answer key online on the official website. Candidates must also note that the final answer key of the WBJEE 2021 has been released in PDF format. The result for the exam is expected in about a week's time.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board had already rolled out the provisional answer key. That answer key had been released on July 21. Students were allowed to raise objections about the answer key till July 22. The WBJEE OMR/response sheet was then released on July 30. Candidates were allowed to raise relevant objections till August 1. The WBJEE final answer key 2021 can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website as well.

WBJEE answer key 2021 download:

Candidates will have to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in to check and download the WBJEE Final Answer Key 2021.

On the website, click on the 'Final WBJEE 2021 answer key' link.

Enter the required credentials to log in.

A new window would open where candidates can find the WBJEE final answer key 2021.

A WBJEE 2021 final answer key pdf will appear on the screen.

Candidates will have to download the WBJEE answer key for reference.

West Bengal JEE exam

The WBJEE 2021 examination was conducted in person, offline and not virtually. Candidates had to appear for two papers for the West Bengal JEE. Paper I comprised of topics from Mathematics. Paper-II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry. The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 in an offline OMR-based mode. The exam was conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering. This also included technology, pharmacy and architecture in different universities and colleges in West Bengal. The exam was organised in two sessions. The first was Paper 1 (Mathematics), which was held from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) was held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. Click here for the direct link to WBJEE 2021 final answer key.

(IMAGE: PTI/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)