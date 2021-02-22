WBJEE 2021: Application Forms To Release On February 23 On Wbjeeb.nic.in

Quick links:
The West Bengal Joint-Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has finally released the information bulletin for WBJEE 2021. The board’s official website mentions that the online application process for WBJEE 2021 will begin on February 23, 2021. Hence, aspirants can head to wbjeeb.nic.in. and apply for the exam from Feb.23.
Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2021 will be an offline OMR- based examination. Candidates will have to appear for two papers. Paper 1 is mathematics and paper 2 is physics and chemistry. Find out how to access the WBJEE application form.
According to the information bulletin, the paper 1 mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 physics and chemistry paper will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates appearing in both, Paper 1 and 2 and who are awarded General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in paper 2 only and who are awarded Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy courses, except in Jadavpur University. The WBJEE exam date is July 11, 2021.