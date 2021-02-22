WBJEE 2021: Application Forms To Release On February 23 On Wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint-Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has finally released the information bulletin for WBJEE 2021. The board’s official website mentions that the online application process for WBJEE 2021 will begin on February 23, 2021. Hence, aspirants can head to wbjeeb.nic.in. and apply for the exam from Feb.23.

Candidates must note that the WBJEE 2021 will be an offline OMR- based examination. Candidates will have to appear for two papers. Paper 1 is mathematics and paper 2 is physics and chemistry. Find out how to access the WBJEE application form.

Read | 'Cancel Cow Science Exams': Outfit in Kerala demands scrapping of Gau Vigyan exam

Here are all the details to know about WBJEE registration 2021

The application form of WBJEE 2021 will be released through online mode.

Interested and eligible candidates can fill their application form from 23rd February 2021.

Fill in only one application form, multiple filled application forms will be immediately rejected.

Candidates must fill all details carefully in the application form including personal, academic and communication.

Upload a passport size photograph and signature in a specific size.

Authority will also provide a correction facility from 24th March 2021.

It is not required that candidates send any hardcopy of the application by post.

Do not forget to take a printout of the filled application form and must keep it safe for future references.

For the ABJEE application form, candidates will not have to pay the application fee via credit card or debit card.

Under no circumstances, the application fee will be refunded.

Read | Bihar woman goes into labour during Class 10 exam; names newborn baby boy 'Imtihaan

WBJEE application form fees

General category candidates: ₹500./-

SC/ST/OBC candidates: ₹400

Read | Bihar Board 10th Social Science paper leaked, exam rescheduled on March 8

WBJEE registration 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Nationality: The candidate should be an Indian national.

Age Limit: The applicant is of the minimum age limit that is 17 years as of 31st December 2021. The upper age limit will be 25 years as on 31st December 2021.

However, for admission into Marine Engineering courses lower age limit will be 17 years and the upper age limit will be 25 years as of 31st December 2021 for marine engineering.

Read | IB ACIO 2021 cutoff expected between 70-75; GS questions were tricky, check exam analysis

More information about the WBJEE Exam

According to the information bulletin, the paper 1 mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 physics and chemistry paper will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates appearing in both, Paper 1 and 2 and who are awarded General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in paper 2 only and who are awarded Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy courses, except in Jadavpur University. The WBJEE exam date is July 11, 2021.