WBJEE 2021: Counseling Schedule Released; Check Direct Link To Full Schedule Here

WBJEE 2021 counseling update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board also known as WBJEEB has started the registration process of WBJEE 2021 counselling. The registration has been initiated on Thursday, August 12, and will continue till Monday, August 16, 2021. Candidates who qualified the exams this time and are waiting for counselling dates to be announced can register themselves for counselling now. Selected candidates can now apply online on the WBJEEB official website. The official website for WBJEE counselling 2021 is wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that West Bengal JEE counselling schedule has been released for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE (M) candidates. Also, it is to be noted that the dates are tentative. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated so that they do not miss any important announcements. Candidates can check the highlights of schedule here -

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Schedule highlights

The opening date for registration was August 12, 2021

The registration window will be closed on August 16, 2021

The first round of seat allotment result will be announced on August 19, 2021

Candidates will have to do payment of seat acceptance fee between August 20 and August 24, 2021

The second round of seat allotment result will be announced on August 27, 2021

Candidates will have to do payment of seat acceptance fee between August 27 and September 2, 2021

Opting for Mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee, choice filling, choice locking can be done between September 6 and September 8, 2021

Mop-up round seat allotment result will be announced on September 11, 2021

Payment of seat acceptance fee and document verification and also admission will take place from September 11, 2021. The last date to complete the process mentioned above is September 15, 2021

Here is the direct link to see the schedule.