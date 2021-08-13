WBJEE 2021: Counseling Schedule Released; Check Direct Link To Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
WBJEE 2021 counseling update: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board also known as WBJEEB has started the registration process of WBJEE 2021 counselling. The registration has been initiated on Thursday, August 12, and will continue till Monday, August 16, 2021. Candidates who qualified the exams this time and are waiting for counselling dates to be announced can register themselves for counselling now. Selected candidates can now apply online on the WBJEEB official website. The official website for WBJEE counselling 2021 is wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that West Bengal JEE counselling schedule has been released for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE (M) candidates. Also, it is to be noted that the dates are tentative. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for being updated so that they do not miss any important announcements. Candidates can check the highlights of schedule here -