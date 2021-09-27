WBJEE 2021 Counselling To Begin Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is gearing up to begin the WBJEE 2021 counselling registration from September 28, 2021. The counselling that is scheduled to begin tomorrow is for JEE (M) and architecture seats in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website which is wbjeeb.nic.in. The official notice issued by the WBJEE counselling says that the registration procedure will commence on September 28, 2021. Eligible students can check all the details related to counselling by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling process is the second step toward the admission of the candidates. Those candidates who have cleared the examination and want to take admissions in the courses offered by various colleges of West Bengal can turn up for the WBJEE counselling registration. Candidates must know that once the registration procedure is over, the department will issue the seat allotment list, following which document verification and fee payment will take place.

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Counselling Schedule

Round 1 Registration, Fee Payment will be conducted between September 28 and 30, 2021

Choice Locking will have to be completed on September 29 & 30

Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 will be released on October 4, 2021

Document Verification process will be held between October 4 and October 9, 2021

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on October 13, 2021

Document Verification will be held between October 22 and 26, 2021

Registrations for the Mop-up Round will be conducted between November 1 to 4, 2021

Choice locking should be done on November 3 & 4, 2021

Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up round will be announced on November 8, 2021

Document Verification will have to be done on November 9 & 11, 2021

WBJEE 2021: Steps to register