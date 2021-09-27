Last Updated:

WBJEE 2021 Counselling To Begin Tomorrow; Here's How To Register

WBJEE 2021 counselling is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Here is how eligible candidates can apply for counselling online.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
WBJEE

Image: Shutterstock


West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is gearing up to begin the WBJEE 2021 counselling registration from September 28, 2021. The counselling that is scheduled to begin tomorrow is for JEE (M) and architecture seats in universities, govt. colleges and self-financed institutes in the State of West Bengal. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website which is wbjeeb.nic.in. The official notice issued by the WBJEE counselling says that the registration procedure will commence on September 28, 2021. Eligible students can check all the details related to counselling by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. 

The counselling process is the second step toward the admission of the candidates. Those candidates who have cleared the examination and want to take admissions in the courses offered by various colleges of West Bengal can turn up for the WBJEE counselling registration. Candidates must know that once the registration procedure is over, the department will issue the seat allotment list, following which document verification and fee payment will take place.

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Counselling Schedule

  • Round 1 Registration, Fee Payment will be conducted between September 28 and 30, 2021
  • Choice Locking will have to be completed on September 29 & 30
  • Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 will be released on October 4, 2021
  • Document Verification process will be held between October 4 and October 9, 2021
  • Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on October 13, 2021
  • Document Verification will be held between October 22 and 26, 2021
  • Registrations for the Mop-up Round will be conducted between November 1 to 4, 2021
  • Choice locking should be done on November 3 & 4, 2021
  • Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up round will be announced on November 8, 2021
  • Document Verification will have to be done on November 9 & 11, 2021

WBJEE 2021: Steps to register

  • Candidates should visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the registration link
  • Candidates will then have to enter the application ID and Mobile number
  • Candidates will then have to enter required details and preferences carefully
  • Candidates should review the registration form and click on submit
Tags: WBJEE, WBJEE 2021, WBJEE 2021 counselling
