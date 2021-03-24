WBJEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, See Revised Schedule And Registration Link

Quick links:
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has extended the deadline to register for WBJEE 2021. Earlier, the registration deadline was March 23 which has been extended up to March 30. Candidates who wish to appear for the WBJEE 2021 should register online at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the revised schedule here.
For Engineering Courses: Candidates must have passed Class 12th exam with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45 percent marks (40 percent for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30 percent marks.
For Pharmacy Courses: Candidates must have passed Class 12th exam with physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45 percent of marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30 percent marks.
(Image Credits: PTI)