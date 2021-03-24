WBJEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, See Revised Schedule And Registration Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has extended the deadline to register for WBJEE 2021. Earlier, the registration deadline was March 23 which has been extended up to March 30. Candidates who wish to appear for the WBJEE 2021 should register online at wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the revised schedule here.

WBJEE 2021: Revised Schedule

Last date to register- March 30 (till 6 pm)

Last date to pay application fee - March 30 (till 6 pm)

Online correction and downloading the revised form- March 31 to April 2

WBJEE 2021 Admit Card release- July 6

Last day to download WBJEE admit card- July 11

WBJEE 2021 exam date- July 11

First shift of WBJEE 2021- 11 am to 1 pm

Second Shift of WBJEE 2021- 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to register for WBJEE 2021

Visit the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the WBJEE 2021 application link on the homepage. Fill in the required information to register Then login to the WBJEE website using the login id and password created after registration Fill the application form and attach the required documents. Candidates must fill all details carefully in the application form including personal, academic, and communication details. Candidates must upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the mentioned size on the portal. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the WBJEE 2021 application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for WBJEE 2021

WBJEE 2021 Eligibility

For Engineering Courses: Candidates must have passed Class 12th exam with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45 percent marks (40 percent for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30 percent marks.

For Pharmacy Courses: Candidates must have passed Class 12th exam with physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45 percent of marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30 percent marks.

