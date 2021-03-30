WBJEE 2021 Registration Window Closing Today At 6 Pm, Here's How To Apply At Wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE 2021: The online registration window for West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will close today, March 30 at 6 pm. Interested and eligible students who have not yet registered for WBJEE 2021 should apply now, without any delay. To register for WBJEE 2021, aspirants must visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to register for WBJEE 2021

Visit the official website of the WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the WBJEE 2021 application link on the homepage.

Fill in the required information to register

Then login to the WBJEE website using the login id and password created after registration

Fill the application form and attach the required documents. Candidates must fill all details carefully in the application form including personal, academic, and communication details. Candidates must upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the mentioned size on the portal.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download the WBJEE 2021 application form for future reference.

The online correction window will be opened on March 31. Candidates who wish to make any changes in their registration form can do so before April 2. They must also download the revised form before this deadline. The WBJEE 2021 admit card will be released on July 6 and the computer-based-test will be held on July 11. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the evening shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

WBJEE 2021: Who can apply

For Engineering Courses: Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam with Physics and Mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45 percent marks (40 percent for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30 percent marks.

For Pharmacy Courses: Candidates who have passed Class 12th exam with physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45 percent of marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30 percent marks.

