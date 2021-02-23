WBJEE 2021: WBJEE Application Form Released, Here's Direct Link For Registration

Quick links:
The West Bengal Joint-Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the application process for the WBJEE 2021. Aspirants can now head to wbjeeb.nic.in website and apply for the exam from today, that is, February 23. According to the information bulletin, paper 1 (mathematics paper) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 (physics and chemistry paper) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Read on to know more important details about WBJEE registration 2021 and how one can apply for the UG courses in WB colleges through WBJEE 2021 exam, scheduled on July 11, 2021.
Age Limit: The applicant should be of the minimum age limit that is 17 years as of December 31, 2021. The upper age limit of the candidates is 25 years as of December 31, 2021. For admission into Marine Engineering courses, the lower age limit will be 17 years and the upper age limit will be 25 years as of December 31, 2021.
For admission to engineering courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e. Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45 percent marks (40 percent for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30 percent marks.
For admission to pharmacy courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45 percent of marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30 percent marks.
