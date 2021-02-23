WBJEE 2021: WBJEE Application Form Released, Here's Direct Link For Registration

The West Bengal Joint-Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the application process for the WBJEE 2021. Aspirants can now head to wbjeeb.nic.in website and apply for the exam from today, that is, February 23. According to the information bulletin, paper 1 (mathematics paper) will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. Paper 2 (physics and chemistry paper) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Read on to know more important details about WBJEE registration 2021 and how one can apply for the UG courses in WB colleges through WBJEE 2021 exam, scheduled on July 11, 2021.

WBJEE 2021 Application Form: Steps to apply online

Visit the official website of the WBJEE Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

Select the WBJEE 2021 application link on the homepage.

Candidates can then register for the entrance exam by filling in the required information.

Then login to the WBJEE website using the login id and password created at the before step.

Fill the application form and attach the required documents. Candidates must fill all details carefully in the application form including personal, academic, and communication details. Candidates must upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the mentioned size on the portal.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download the WBJEE 2021 application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for WBJEE 2021

Age Limit: The applicant should be of the minimum age limit that is 17 years as of December 31, 2021. The upper age limit of the candidates is 25 years as of December 31, 2021. For admission into Marine Engineering courses, the lower age limit will be 17 years and the upper age limit will be 25 years as of December 31, 2021.

WBJEE 2021 Exam Pattern

WBJEE is an offline and OMR-based examination. Candidates will have to appear for two papers. Paper -1: Mathematics; Paper- Physics, and Chemistry combined.

Candidates appearing in both, Paper 1 and 2 and who are awarded General Merit Rank (GMR) will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/Architecture/ Pharmacy courses in all institutes.

Candidates appearing in paper 2 only and who are awarded Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy courses, except in Jadavpur University.

There will be 75 multiple choice questions of Mathematics, 40 of Physics, and 40 of Chemistry. Total marks for Mathematics questions will be 100 and 50 each for Physics and Chemistry.

Direct link - information bulletin - Click here

WBJEE 20201: Eligibility

For admission to engineering courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e. Class 12th with physics and mathematics along with any one of Chemistry/ Biotechnology/ Biology/ Computer Science/ Computer application/ technical vocational subject as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. They should also have obtained at least 45 percent marks (40 percent for candidates belonging to reserved categories) in the above three subjects taken together. They must have passed the English paper in class 12th with at least 30 percent marks.

For admission to pharmacy courses: Candidates must have passed the qualifying exam i.e., Class 12th physics, chemistry, maths/ biology as compulsory subject with individual pass marks in both theory and practical wherever applicable, in all the three subjects in regular class mode. 45 percent of marks should be obtained in the three subjects. Candidates must also pass the English paper with a minimum of 30 percent marks.

