WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Begins From December

WBJEE 2022 Exam Date: The exam date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 has been released by the board on their official page. All the details related to the examination are available on - wbjeeb.nic.in. As per WBJEE, the exam will be held tentatively on April 23, 2022. This year, the examination will be conducted in the OMR sheet format. As per speculations based on the previous year, this time too, the online application to appear for the exam is supposed to begin from the last week of December 2021. This examination would be conducted for the academic year 2022–23.

WBJEE 2022 Registration.

Candidates must note that they need to first register and then fill out the application form to appear in the examination.

The application form has to be filled in by candidates via online mode.

Candidates have to submit necessary documents, such as scanned signatures and scanned images.

Paying an application fee is mandatory to complete the registration process.

The registration process would start from the 4th week of December 2021.

WBJEE 2022 Exam pattern

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination would contain questions on mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

Negative marking is prevalent in WBJEE exams.

14 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer.

The exam would be MCQ-based, and there would be four options for each question.

About WBJEE

Every year, the state education department conducts the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for students to take admissions in various UG Engineering and Pharmacy courses at universities, government colleges, and private engineering colleges in West Bengal. As per various media reports, every year more than 1.5 lakh aspirants take part in the exam. Those candidates who qualify for the entrance exam are called to appear in the centralized counseling round held by the authorities.

