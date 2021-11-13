WBJEE 2022 Exam Date Announced; Registration Begins From December

Quick links:
Image: PTI
WBJEE 2022 Exam Date: The exam date for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 has been released by the board on their official page. All the details related to the examination are available on - wbjeeb.nic.in. As per WBJEE, the exam will be held tentatively on April 23, 2022. This year, the examination will be conducted in the OMR sheet format. As per speculations based on the previous year, this time too, the online application to appear for the exam is supposed to begin from the last week of December 2021. This examination would be conducted for the academic year 2022–23.
Every year, the state education department conducts the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for students to take admissions in various UG Engineering and Pharmacy courses at universities, government colleges, and private engineering colleges in West Bengal. As per various media reports, every year more than 1.5 lakh aspirants take part in the exam. Those candidates who qualify for the entrance exam are called to appear in the centralized counseling round held by the authorities.