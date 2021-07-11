WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Exams To Be Held On July 17; Check Direct Link To Download

WBJEE Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card for WBJEE on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the entrance test to take admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, architecture in West Bengal-based colleges can download their Admit Card from the official website mentioned above. Details of centre, date, time will be mentioned in the card itself. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts, first shift will begin at 11 am and will continue until 1 pm. The second shift will be held between 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines mentioned in their admit card.

WBJEE 2021: Important Dates

Exam will be held on - 17th July 2021

Issue of Admit Card- 10th July 2021

The registration form was released on - 23rd February 2021

The registration portal was closed on - 30th March 2021

The correction portal was opened on- 31st March 2021

The correction portal was closed on- 2nd April 2021

WBJEE Admit card 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the link ‘download admit card’

You will be redirected to a new page, chose the mode ‘download using the date of birth’ or ‘download using application number’

OR here is the direct link to download admit card

Click on login and enter required details

Admit card will be appeared on screen, cross-check details, and download

Take a printout for future reference

WBJEE exam pattern 2021

Exam will be held in an MCQ pattern and subjects considered will be Maths, physics, and chemistry sections. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 200 marks. One-fourth of marks will be deducted as negative marking in case the candidate gives a wrong answer. OMR sheet will be provided to students which they will have to fill with black or blue ball point.

About West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) was constituted in the year 1962 by the Government of West Bengal. It was constituted for the purpose of conducting the Joint Entrance Examination for admission to various institutions in West Bengal imparting education in medical, engineering, and technological courses. The Board is empowered to conduct common, combined, competitive, entrance examinations for admission to the undergraduate professional and vocational courses in any College or in any University in the State of West Bengal. The endeavor of the Board has always been directed towards the enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations through effective state-of-the-art technology.