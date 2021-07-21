Last Updated:

WBJEE Answer Key 2021: Board Releases Answer Key, Here's How To Challenge Key By July 22

WBJEE answer key 2021: West Bengal Board released the answer key on July 21, 2021. The direct link to view the answer key is mentioned below.

wbjee answer key 2021

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released WBJEE answer key 2021 on its scheduled date. As scheduled, the answer has been released on July 21, 2021. Candidates who took the exam can now check West Bengal JEE answer key 2021 on the official website that is wbjeeb.nic.in. Registered students took the exam on July 17, 2021 at various exam centres within State. 

Candidates who want to raise objections are advised to raise them by July 22, 2021 as Board will not consider any objection post-deadline. Board informed that the OMR images and candidates' responses will be published in the first week of August. Candidates will get 2 days' time to lodge their challenges at that time too. Post completion of this process, results will be declared. Candidates will also be informed about the counselling dates which will take place soon after the declaration of results. 

WBJEE 2021: Important dates

  • Model answer keys have been published on July 21, 2021.
  • WBJEE 2021 answer key challenge last day is July 22, 2021.
  • WBJEE 2021 result with OMR images and candidates’ responses will be published in August 2021.

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key: How to download

  • Go to the official website https://wbjeeb.nic.in/
  • On the homepage, click on 'WBJEE' option on the top left side
  • Post being redirected to a page, click on the link that reads "View/Challenge Answer Key WBJEE-2021 Last date 22.07.2021".
  • Candidates will have to choose the login option if they want to login through application number and password OR through application number and date of birth
  • Enter required details, copy the security pin and click on Sign in
  • OR here is the DIRECT LINK to sign in
  • The answer key will be displed on the screen
  • Match with your answers and raise concern if any

WBJEE 2021: E-counselling to start soon

West Bengal JEE Board issued a notification which reads, “The common entrance test (WBJEE-2021) for admission in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy/architecture courses was conducted this year much later than normal, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in order to make up for the lost time and to complete the admission process within the speculated time, the result will be declared as early as possible, and e-counselling will start immediately."

