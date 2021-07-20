WBJEE Answer Key 2021 To Be Released On July 21; Here's All You Need To Know

WBJEE Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to release the ‘WBJEE Answer Key 2021’ on July 21, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam should ensure to raise their objections (if any) within one day's time. Last day to challenge the answer key is July 22, 2021. Registered students are advised to visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in for more information.

WBJEE 2021: Important Dates

Model answer keys will be published on July 21, 2021.

Last day to challenge the answer key is July 22, 2021.

OMR images and candidates’ responses will be published in first week of August.

Candidates will get two days time to raise objections.

Exam was conducted on July 17, 2021.

West Bengal JEE Board on Tuesday issued an official notice on result and counselling. The notification reads, “The common entrance test (WBJEE-2021) for admission in Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy/architecture courses was conducted this year much later than normal, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in order to make up for the lost time and to complete the admission process within the speculated time, the result will be declared as early as possible, and e-counselling will start immediately thereafter.

WBJEE Updates

WBJEE 2021 exam was conducted on July 17, 2021 at 274 exam centers across West Bengal. More than 80,000 candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was held following proper COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures. WBJEE 2021 exam was earlier postponed due to COVID-19 situation in the state. Counselling dates will be announced soon. The official notification reads, "Candidates must keep the documents required for counselling ready with them. Candidates can find the list of required documents from the website."

About WBJEE

The Board conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State. Candidates must qualify the examination to get admission. Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on WBJEE Answer Key 2021.