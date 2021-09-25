WBJEE Counselling 2021: Registrations For JEE Main To Begin On Sept 28

WBJEE counselling 2021: The examination department has released the counselling schedule for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations, WBJEE. As per the official notice issued by the WBJEE counselling, the registration procedure will commence on September 28, 2021. This year, the state board will include JEE Mains and Bachelors in Architecture, B.Arch students in the WBJEE counselling registration. Meanwhile, students can check all the details regarding the counselling procedure by visiting the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

After the examination, the counselling process is the second step toward the admission of the candidates. Notably, those candidates who have cleared the examination and want to take admissions in the courses offered by various colleges of West Bengal can turn up for the WBJEE counselling registration, which is going to start on September 28. Candidates must know that once the registration procedure is over, the department will issue the seat allotment list, following which document verification and fee payment will take place.

WBJEE Counselling 2021: JEE Main Counselling Schedule

Name of the event Date Round 1 Registration, Fee Payment September 28 to 30, 2021 Choice Locking September 29 & 30 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 October 4, 2021 Document Verification October 4 to 9 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result October 13 Document Verification October 22 to 26 Registrations for Mop-up Round November 1 to 4, 2021 Choice locking November 3 & 4 Seat Allotment Result for Mop-Up round November 8 Document Verification November 9 & 11

WBJEE registration 2021: More details | Direct Link

This year, WBJEE Counselling 2021 will be conducted into two rounds - Phase 1 and Phase 2. After the completion of both rounds, a mop-up round will start. Notably, only those candidates can apply for the registration procedure who holds NATA qualifications. Candidates can open the WBJEE counselling registration by using the direct link given here - WBJEE Counseling 2021.

Image: PTI