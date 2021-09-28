WBJEE Counselling Registration 2021: Admission Process Begins Today

WBJEE Counselling registration 2021: The counselling procedure for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination has started today, September 28. The link on the portal was activated at 11 am today. Using the same link, students can now register for admissions through JEE Main and B Arch courses. To start the WBJEE counselling procedure, candidates can visit the official website of wbjeeb.nic.in.

After the completion of the Mock-up round, WBJEE counselling will end on November 11, 2021. This year, the counselling process will be conducted in three different rounds, and these are Round 1, Round 2, and the Mock-up round. Notably, if a candidate loses to secure a chance in the initial rounds, then he/she can apply for the next round. The first seat allotment list will be declared on October 4, 2021. It is recommended to use the direct link to complete the counselling registration process - WBJEE Counselling registration 2021.

WBJEE Counselling registration 2021: Here's how to complete counselling registration

STEP 1: To register visit the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage select the link that reads 'Registrations for JEE Main and B.Arch courses 2021.'

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here - WBJEE Counselling registration 2021

STEP 4: Automatically a new tab/page will open where you can fill in your details.

STEP 5: Now, on this page register yourself and then start filling the application form.

STEP 6: Pay the requisite application fee and click on submit button.

STEP 7: After successful payment, your WBJEE Counselling 2021 Registration will be completed.

STEP 8:Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

WBJEE Counselling registration 2021: Important points

Candidates can register their names till September 30, 2021.

Post counselling round, candidates will have to complete the document verification process and pay the fee.

After candidates get seats, they will have to report to the respective college to complete the admission process.

Through these counselling rounds, students will get admission into various courses across universities based in West Bengal.

Image: Shutterstock