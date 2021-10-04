WBJEE First Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

WBJEE First round seat allotment result 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is gearing up to release the WBJEE First Round Seat Allotment Result 2021. The result is scheduled to be released on Monday, October 4. 2021. The official timing of West Bengal JEE counselling result has not been announced by the Board yet. All the students who wish to seek admission in the Architecture course and through JEE mains reserved seats can get more information on the official website. The official website is wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates have already locked their choices through the online portal by September 30, 2021. The seat acceptance fee portal is still open and the last day to pay the seat acceptance fee is October 9, 2021. Here are the steps to check the WBJEE 2021 first round seat allotment result. in order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their name, roll number, and password.

WBJEE seat allotment result 2021: Steps to check

Eligible candidates will have to visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage go to ‘Candidate’s Login section and click on link related to WBJEE

Candidates will then be redirected to another window where they will have to enter credentials and enter the security pin to log in.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

According to the counselling schedule, the second allotment result is scheduled to be declared on October 13, 2021. Candidates will then have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000. Candidates can then download the allotment letter within the stipulated time. If they fail to do the steps mentioned above properly, it may lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat. For more updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

WBJEE Counselling 2021: Counselling Schedule