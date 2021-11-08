WBJEE Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result For JEE Main & Architecture To Be Out Today

WBJEE mop-up round update: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2021 is scheduled to be out on Monday, November 8, 2021. The result will be out under JEE Main & Architecture eligibility criteria. Candidates must know that the registration process for the mop-up round was already started and they can get more information about counselling from the official website of WBJEE. The official website on which all the information is available is wbjeeb.nic.in.

Candidates will have to complete seat acceptance fee payment, report to allotted institutes for document verification, and take admission under mop-up between November 9 and November 11, 2021. Candidates should be ready with class 10, 12 mark sheets and certificates, NATA scorecard, domicile certificate, and respective category certificates to complete the admission process. The list of important dates has been attached below.

WBJEE counselling: Important Dates

Candidates can download their allotment letter on November 8, 2021

The admission process will begin on November 9, 2021

The deadline to take admission is November 11, 2021

West Bengal JEE Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check

Interested and eligible candidates must visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘News & Event’ section

Click on the link that mentions, “Mop Up round for JEE Main and Architecture Seat Allotment”.

Candidates will be re-directed to a new window, where they will have to enter roll number, password, and security pin to log in.

The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the same

Candidates can also take its printout for any future reference.

Candidates are advised to be ready with the list of documents mentioned above at the time of counselling. If they fail to do so, their admission would be cancelled. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on WBJEE Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2021.