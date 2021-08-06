WBJEE Result 2021 Out Now, Here Are The Steps To Download Scorecards

WBJEE Result 2021: West Bengal Board has released the WBJEE 2021 on Friday, August 6, 2021. This comes two days after the OMR sheet and candidate response has been declared on the official website. Candidates who took the exam can now check their West Bengal JEE Result 2021. The WB JEE 2021 Result can be checked on the official website. Candidates will have to enter their application ID and password. Candidates can also check the results by following the steps mentioned below and also by clicking on the direct link.

WBJEE 2021: Key Dates

WBJEE 2021 exam was conducted on July 17, 2021

WBJEE 2021 answer key was released on July 21, 2021

WBJEE 2021 OMR & Response sheet has been released on August 4, 2021

WBJEE Result 2021 has been announced on August 6, 2021

Counselling dates have not been announced yet

WBJEE 2021 Results: Steps to check

The candidate who took the exam should visit the official website of WBJEEB, or click here

Candidates will have to log in either through Application Number and Password or through Application Number and Date of Birth

After filling in details, the candidate needs to click on sign-in option

The WBJEE 2021 result will be displayed on the screen, download the same for further reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check if counselling dates have been mentioned in the results

Post checking the details, students who qualified exams will have to apply for counselling. The counselling dates have not been announced yet. However, Board on August 3, 2021, uploaded the counselling details. It can be accessed by clicking here. WBJEE is a state-level engineering entrance examination held every year by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board. Candidates qualifying in WBJEE 2021 would be able to take admission to various engineering and pharmacy courses across the state. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on WBJEE 2021 counselling dates.