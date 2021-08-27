WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Has Been Announced, Check Steps To See Results

WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2021: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the WBJEE seat allotment result for round two. Seat Allotment Result 2021 has been released on Friday. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check if their names are mentioned in the list. The candidates who have been shortlisted will have to pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm their admission. The seat allotment result has been uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the WBJEE seat allotment.

WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates should visit the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on WBJEE then click on the link which reads 'View Seat Allotment Result of Round No 2'

By clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to a new window

OR Here is the direct link to check WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021

On the redirected window, candidates will have to enter WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin to log in

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check and download the results

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the result for future reference during the counseling process.

WBJEE 2021 candidates who have been selected will have to report at the allotted institute for document verification. The verification will be done between August 27, 2021 and September 2, 2021. The mop-up round by WBJEEB will be conducted on September 6 and 8, 2021. The allotment result of the mop-up round will be published on September 11, 2021. In 2021, a total of 64,850 appeared candidates have become eligible for the counseling process. It is essential to note that if the allotment is upgraded, it would automatically cancel the earlier allotment.