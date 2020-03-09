WBMSC Recruitment 2020: 294 Vacancies For Posts Of Teachers, Paribesh Bandhu & Dome

West Bengal Municipal Service Commission or the WBMSC recruitment 2020 is now accepting online applications. There are 294 WBMSC vacancy posts consisting of Teachers, Paribesh Bandhu, and Dome posts. Every eligible candidate can put in their applications for the posts via the official website of MSCWB, www.mscwb.org before April 15th, 2020. Read on to know more about the WBMSC recruitment below.

Read Also: TPSC Recruitment 2020 - For The Post Of TCS Grade II And TPS Grade II

WBMSC Recruitment 2020

WBMSC recruitment 2020 is accepting online applications of all eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Paribesh Bandhu and Dome posts. There are a total of 294 WBMSC vacancy posts available including the three posts together. Take a look at all the important factors for applying for the WBMSC exam here.

Total Posts - 294

Paribesh Bandhu - 90

Dome - 03

Teacher (English) - 149

Teacher (Hindi) - 19

Teacher (Urdu) - 33

WBMSC Notification Details

Notification Number - 12 of 2020

Notification Number - 10 of 2020

Read Also: KPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates Shortlisted For Assistant Professor Of Microbiology Post

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer and Sub Assistant Engineer Post for WBMSC recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Paribesh Bandhu - The candidate for WBMSC vacancy must be strong and physically fit and should be able to perform outdoor duties smoothly.

Dome - The candidate for the WBMSC vacancy must be strong and physically fit so that he is able to perform outdoor duties smoothly.

Teacher - Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or it's equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education duly approved by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE): or Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or it's equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4 years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed): or (iii) Higher Secondary pass under the West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education or it's equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2 years Diploma in Education (Special Education) or Graduation and two years Diploma in Elementary Education by whatever name known is mandatory for WBMSC recruitment 2020.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 Years

Selection for Assistant Engineer and Sub Assistant Engineer Post for WBMSC recruitment 2020 will be done on the basis of Exam/Personality Test/Interview. The Eligible candidates can register for the post through the official website www.mscwb.org on or before 15 April 2020. Keep an eye here for further WBMSC notification and hurry and apply for the WBMSC exam at the earliest.

Application Fee for Sub Assistant Engineer Post:

UR/OBC - Rs. 150/- + Rs. 50/- Processing Charges + Rs. 20/- Bank Charges

SC/ST/PWD - Only Processing Charges Rs. 50/- + Rs. 20/- Bank Charges

Read Also: MIDHANI Recruitment 2020: Posts, Pay Scale And Qualifications Notification

Read Also: WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Date Of Physical Endurance Test For Fire Operator Out