WBPCB Admit Card Out For JEE, AEE, JEA, Clerk & Other Posts | Here's How To Download

West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has recently released the admit card download link for the candidates who had applied for the recruitment exam. The board would be conducting a CBT test from January 24th for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (AEE), Junior Environmental Engineer (JEE), Junior Environmental Assistant (JEA), Environmental Analyst, Senior Accounts Clerk, Accounts Clerk and Laboratory Assistant posts. Read on to know the steps to download WBPCB admit card 2021.

How to Download WBPCB Admit Card 2020 ?

Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website of WBPCB at www.wbpcb.gov.in/notices

On the homepage, click on 'Click here' written beside the link for downloading the e-Admit Card of Recruitment No. 01/WBPCB/2020'.

Enter candidate's Application Number and Date of Birth

WBPCB Admit Card download will start in a new tab.

WBPCB recruitment online Exam will be conducted from January 24th, the exam would also be conducted on 25, 27, 28, 29,30 and 31 January 2021.

The exam centres for the same are fixed at Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur, Kharagpur, Malda, Baharampur, Burdwan, Bankura, Asansol etc.

Here is how the candidate login page looks like when visited from the direct admit card download link from here.

WBPCB notification & exam pattern 2021

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board had earlier released the exam recruitment notification in December 2020. The exam would be conducted in the online mode where 90 questions would be given. The total marks would be for 90, where each question carries 1 mark. The questions would also have negative marking where 25% marks would be cut for each answer.

The WBPCB recruitment board stated that "The CBT Examination shall be held on 24th January, 2021 (tentatively). However, in case of a large number of eligible candidates, the exam may also be conducted on 25th January, 2021 in different slots." The results of the same would be announced on February 7th. After clearing the CBT exam, candidates would be called for Interview which would comprise of 10 marks. The interview round is scheduled from 15 to 19 February 2021. Students can write their grievances to the WBPCB officials at wbpcb.exam@gmail.com.

