WBPCS 2021: Exam Date Announced For Prelims; All You Need To Know

WBPCS 2021:West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the schedule which has the WBPCS Prelims Date 2021. As per the West Bengal civil services exam 2021, WBPSC prelims exam date is 22nd August 2021. The examination is scheduled to be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes. Registered candidates can see the exam details at the official website that is wbpsc.gov.in.

The Prelims examination will be conducted at different venues in the state capital Kolkata and other outlying centres. Candidates will have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols while they are at the examination centre to give exams. They will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow other protocols in order to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic.

WBPCS Prelims Dates 2021

Admit cards for WBPCS Prelims exam will be held on August 6, 2021

The WBPCS Prelims exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021

Generally, the exam is conducted in the month of March and April but this time it got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

WBPSC prelims 2021: Points to remember

Candidates should read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards and also to take a printout of the same

Candidates are hereby informed that items such as mobile phones, calculators are not allowed in the examination hall.

WBPCS 2021: Exam details

This examination comprises four separate examinations for four different groups of service. These groups are Group A, B, C, D. Candidates are informed that the Preliminary Examination will be of the objective type and Multiple Choice Based. Interested and eligible candidates take this exam to get selected for various civil service and other posts. The Prelims examination is of 200 marks where students have to answer 200 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates who qualify for this are further selected for Main Examination. Post mains exam the last step is the interview.