WBPCS Admit Card 2021 Out Now, Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket Online

WBPCS Admit Card 2021:West Bengal Public Service Commission also known as WBPSC has released the WBCS prelims admit card. The hall tickets are for West Bengal Civil Services prelims 2021 exam. It has been released on August 6 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for appearing for the preliminary exam of WB Civil Services can download their West Bengal PSC Admit card by visiting the official website wbpsc.gov.in. Here is the step-by-step guide and direct link to download the cards.
WBPCS Prelims exams: Important Dates
- WBPCS Prelims admit card 2021 has been released on August 6, 2021
- The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021
- The exam will be; held in the afternoon shift, the shift will begin from 12 noon and will continue till 2.30 pm
WBCS Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to Download
- Registered candidates should visit the official website of the state's Public Service Commission which is wbpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, go to the section which reads 'Candidates Corner'
- Here is the direct link to download hall tickets
- After clicking on that corner, a page will be opened which will have various links, click on link that reads 'Download Admit Card' for the exam.
- A new window would be opened where candidates will have to fill in required details like registration number/application number
- Candidates will have to click on login, after doing so the admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Cross-check details, download the card and take printout for future reference
Points to remember
- In case candidates find a mistake in the admit card, they will have to contact the board as soon as possible. This needs to be done so that the correction is done on time.
- Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the printout of admit card to the centre. If any candidate fails to do so, he or she will not be allowed to enter the exam hall