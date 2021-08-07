WBPCS Admit Card 2021 Out Now, Here Are Steps To Download Hall Ticket Online

WBPCS Admit Card 2021:West Bengal Public Service Commission also known as WBPSC has released the WBCS prelims admit card. The hall tickets are for West Bengal Civil Services prelims 2021 exam. It has been released on August 6 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves for appearing for the preliminary exam of WB Civil Services can download their West Bengal PSC Admit card by visiting the official website wbpsc.gov.in. Here is the step-by-step guide and direct link to download the cards.

WBPCS Prelims exams: Important Dates

WBPCS Prelims admit card 2021 has been released on August 6, 2021

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 22, 2021

The exam will be; held in the afternoon shift, the shift will begin from 12 noon and will continue till 2.30 pm

WBCS Prelims 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

Registered candidates should visit the official website of the state's Public Service Commission which is wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the section which reads 'Candidates Corner'

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

After clicking on that corner, a page will be opened which will have various links, click on link that reads 'Download Admit Card' for the exam.

A new window would be opened where candidates will have to fill in required details like registration number/application number

Candidates will have to click on login, after doing so the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download the card and take printout for future reference

Points to remember