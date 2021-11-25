WBPRB: West Bengal Police SI Prelims On Dec 5; Here's How To Download Admit Cards

WBPRB Recruitment 2021: The examination date for the West Bengal Police Sub Inspector or SI Prelims has been announced on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can visit the official website for detailed information - wbpolice.gov.in. According to the official notice, the prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 2021. The duration of the examination would be 90 minutes. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1088 seats will be filled in the West Bengal Police department.

Candidates must note that they will be able to download their admit cards from the official page from Friday, November 26 onwards. According to the official notice, "All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alerts to the registered mobile numbers of the candidates." However, the board will not be responsible for the non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with proper proof of identity," reads the official notification.

WB Police SI exam: Here's how to download WBPRB Admit Card

Step-1 Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step-2 On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" icon at the top.

Step-3 A new page would open, then click on "Get Details" in front of the "Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector" notification.

Step-4 Click on "Get Details" in front of "Download e-Admit Cards for Preliminary Examination."

Step-5 Enter your Application Number & Password in the login credentials.

Step 6 Upon submitting the details, your e-admit card for WB Police SI 2020-21 appears.

West Bengal Police Exam pattern

The examination will be held on Sunday (Dec 5) from 2 pm to 1.30 pm.

The duration of the examination would be 90 minutes.

The examination would consist of questions on arithmetic, general studies, and logical and analytical reasoning.

Image: PTI