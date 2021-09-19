WBPSC 2021 Answer Key Has Been Released; Here's How To Check The Same

WBPSC 2021 Answer Key: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Judicial Service Prelims Exam. The answer key, which has been released, is for the year 2021. Candidates who took the prelim exam that was conducted for the position of Civil Judge, Junior Division can check the answer key now. This year the exam was conducted by WBPSC on September 12, 2021. It should be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature and the final answer key and results will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the students. A total of 14 candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned positions.

In case the candidates find any issue with the WBPSC 2021 answer key for the prelims exam, they can raise objections. However, candidates should make sure to raise the objections by September 26, 2021. The official notice reads that no candidates will be allowed to raise objections post the deadline. Along with raising objections, valid proof and supporting documents should also be uploaded on wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC 2021: Important Dates

WBPSC 2021 Answer Key has been released on September 17, 2021

Candidates can raise objections between September 24, 2021, and September 26, 2021

WBPSC 2021 Answer Key: Steps to Download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website-wbpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, jump to What's New Section and then click on the notification that says, "ANSWER KEY OF WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2021 ADVERTISEMENT NO. 08/2021."

A new PDF file will be opened on the screen which has the answer key

Candidates should download the same and keep a copy of the PDF for future use

WBPSC started the online application for the above-mentioned posts in the month of July. Candidates had to register themselves by August 5, 2021. Since this is a prelims exam, the mains exam will also be conducted. However, exact dates for the same have not been announced yet.

This year, the Prelim Exam was conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours. Candidates had to answer the 200 questions. Prelims exam is followed by Mains exams where candidates who qualified prelims will be allowed to sit. To complete the process, candidates will be asked to appear for a Personality test that will be of 100 marks.