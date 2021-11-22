WBPSC Assistant Engineer Prelims Admit Card To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will be releasing the admit card for WBPSC assistant engineer prelims exam on Monday, November 22, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves to appear in exam will be able to check WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card once it is released today.

The commission has not announced that admit cards will be released in the first half at 11.30 am. WBPSC admit card can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates can also visit the official website in case they want more information related to the prelims exam. The official website which has all the information is pscwbonline.gov.in

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims exam: Important Dates

WBPSC admit card will be released on November 22, 2021 at 11.30 am

The Assistant Engineer exam will be conducted on November 28 in afternoon shift from 12 noon to 2 pm.

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims call letter 2021: Here's how to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official website- pscwbonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the 'WBPSC Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket 2021' link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number and date of birth and click on download admit card

The WBPSC Assistant Engineer hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the details and take its print out for further reference.

According to WBPSC, "The candidates can download their admit card from the commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in on and from the 22nd November 2021 (Monday) at 11:30 a.m. onwards. No admit card will be issued from the office of the Commission."

In case any candidate faces any sort of inconvenience, they will have to contact the commission's office. "In case of any inconvenience, the candidates may contact in person to the Commission’s office on 25.11.2021 and 26.11.2021 in between 11.00 a.m. and 3.30 p.m,” WBPSC in its statement mentioned. Candidates must know that the exam will be conducted to recruit Assistant Engineer (Mechanical/ Electrical) in the West Bengal Health Engineering Service (Mechanical/Electrical) under the Department of Public Health Engineering, Govt. of West Bengal.