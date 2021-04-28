WBPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed Due To Rising Cases Of COVID-19 In West Bengal

The West Bengal Public Service Commission has made the decision to postpone the WBPSC Civil Services exam and other exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal. The Civil Services exams were originally scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to June 30, 2021. The Public Service Commission has not yet announced a future date for the exam. Read on to know more about WBPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed.

WBPSC Civil Services Exam Postponed

As per the official WBPSC Notification, the West Bengal Public Service Commission postponed the Civil Services Exam after consulting with the state government due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The exams were originally scheduled to start from May 7 and would last until Jun 30. Interested candidates can check out the official notification on the West Bengal Public Service Commission website. We have also provided the direct link to the WBPSC Notification here. You can read the contents of the official notification down below.

In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID Positive Cases in the State, the Commission has decided in consultation with the State Government, that all Written Examinations scheduled to be taken by the Commission between 07/05/2021 and 30/06/2021 stands postponed until further orders, to prevent the possibility of any further spread of the pandemic. Fresh dates for the postponed examinations would be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to visit https://wbpsc.gov.in from time to time for updates.

WBPSC Civil Service Exam Date

The WBPSC has not given an official date for the postponed exam. However, in the official notification, WBPSC has announced that the dates for the postponed Civil Services Exams will be announced in due course of time. Before this, the exams were postponed to May 15 because of the administrative activities of the state elections in West Bengal. Interested candidates are advised to regularly keep visiting the Public Civil Services website, in order to get regular updates about the WBPSC Exam 2021. Stay tuned for more updates on Civil Services and other upcoming exams.

Image Source: WBPSC Website