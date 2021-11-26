WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021 For Workshop Instructor Post Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Workshop Instructor post. It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released is final in nature. The Commission had earlier released the answer key which was provisional in nature and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final answer key has been released. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in.
The final key which has been released is for the Prelim exam that was conducted on September 11, 2021. Earlier the exam date was July 25, 2021. However, the exam date got postponed. Through this recruitment drive, 244 candidates will be selected.
Candidates were given time between November 2 to November 7 to raise objections. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details. WBPSC also released the Final Answer Key for the post of Instructor. WBPSC conducted the Prelims exam for the post of Shopkeeper and Instructor on September 18, 2021. the steps to download prelims answer key can be checked here.