WBPSC Final Answer Key 2021 For Workshop Instructor Post Released; Here's Direct Link

WBPSC has released the final answer key for the workshop Instructor post. Candidates can check the same by following the steps mentioned below.

WBPSC

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the answer key for the Workshop Instructor post. It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released is final in nature. The Commission had earlier released the answer key which was provisional in nature and candidates were given time to raise objections. On the basis of objections raised, the final answer key has been released. For more details, candidates can visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in. 

The final key which has been released is for the Prelim exam that was conducted on September 11, 2021. Earlier the exam date was July 25, 2021. However, the exam date got postponed. Through this recruitment drive, 244 candidates will be selected. 

WBPSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website-wbpsc.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage go to the what's new section
  • Candidates should then click on the notification that says, "FINAL ANSWER KEYS TO THE MCQ PAPER OF THE " WORKSHOP INSTRUCTOR IN GOVT. POLYTECHNIC " RECTT. EXAMINATION [ADVT. NO. 02/2020."
  • Post clicking on it, a new PDF will be displayed on the screen which will have the answer key
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the Answer Key for future reference. 
  • Here is the direct link to check the final answer key
Candidates were given time between November 2 to November 7 to raise objections. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for more details. WBPSC also released the Final Answer Key for the post of Instructor. WBPSC conducted the Prelims exam for the post of Shopkeeper and Instructor on September 18, 2021. the steps to download prelims answer key can be checked here.

WBPSC Prelims Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download

  • Candidates should visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the notification which reads, "FINAL ANSWER KEYS TO THE MCQ PAPER OF THE "INSTRUCTOR AT ITI UNDER TET DEPTT" RECTT. EXAMINATION (ADVT. NO. 05/2020)."
  • A new PDF would open up which will consist of the Final Answer Key
  • Candidates should keep a copy of the Final Answer Key for future reference. 
