WBPSC Judicial Service Final Exam Schedule Released On Official Website; Check Highlights

WBPSC Judicial Service: West Bengal Public Service Commission has released the official notification for the judicial service final exam. The examination is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and November 8, 2021. This has been announced through WBPSC official notification. WBPSC Judicial Service Admit Card for the WBPSC Judicial Service final exam will be released on October 8, 2021. The exam schedule is available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission that is wbpsc.gov.in.

Official notification: Highlights

WBPSC said, “The examination in Compulsory and Optional subjects will be held from 27th October to 8 th November, 2021 ( except 31st October, 4th, 5th, 6th & 7th November, 2021 ) at Examination Halls of the Public Service Commission, West Bengal in Kolkata. The detailed exam programme and the admit card will be released on the official website of the Commission, wbpsc.gov.in. “There will be no arrangements for issue of duplicate admit cards from the office of the Commission".

The West Bengal judicial services selection will be done through three stages. The three stages are preliminary exam, main written exam and interview. Through this examination, 14 candidates will be selected and hired. As per the exam schedule, a written exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. The first shift will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. The written exam for General Knowledge and Current Affairs and Civil Procedure Code will be conducted on 28 October 2021. Exam for Criminal Procedure Code & Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence Act will be held on 29 October 2021 whereas Law of Contracts & Torts and Transfer of Property Act will be held on 30 October 2021.