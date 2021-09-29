Last Updated:

WBPSC Judicial Service Prelims Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Check Direct Link Here

WBPSC judicial service prelims final answer key 2021 has been uploaded on official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
WBPSC judicial service prelims final answer key 2021

Image: Shutterstock


WBPSC judicial services prelims 2021:West Bengal Public Service Commission, also known as WBPSC has released the WBPSC judicial service prelims final answer key 2021. The answer key has been released on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. It is of the judicial service preliminary examination which was conducted in second week of September on September 12, 2021. WBPSC judicial services answer key 2021 can be accessed at the official website which is wbpsc.gov.in. Important dates, as well as steps to check the key, have been mentioned below. candidates can follow the same to check it.

The Commission said, “Final Answer Keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination, details of which are provided in the following table, are hereby published for information and guidance of everyone concerned”

WBPSC judicial services prelims 2021: Important Dates

  • The preliminary answer key was released on September 24, 2021
  • The last date to raise objections was September 26, 2021
  • Final answer key has been released on September 29, 2021.

Here is the direct link to check final answer key

WBPSC Judicial Services: Selection criteria

  1. Preliminary exam
  2. Main written exam
  3. Interview

Candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam. Post appearing in the Mains exam candidates will be called for an interview. Post-completion of all the three steps candidates will be selected for14 posts in civil judge (junior division).

The Commission further said, “The names of the candidates called to personality test and those recommended for appointment will be published provisionally subject to determination of eligibility of the candidates in all respects and verification of original certificates etc.”

Tags: WBPSC judicial service prelims final answer key 2021, wbpsc judicial services prelims 2021, wbpsc judicial services answer key 2021
First Published:
